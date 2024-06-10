Sip, Sip, Hooray! MILITARY STAR Cardmembers Earn Double Points With Express Beverage Purchases through July

DALLAS – MILITARY STAR® cardmembers can earn double the rewards and stay cool for the summer on every purchase that includes a refreshing, non-alcoholic beverage from any Army & Air Force Exchange Service Express.



Through July 31, cardmembers will earn four points per $1 on all purchases that include a non-alcoholic beverage at the Express.



MILITARY STAR shoppers automatically receive a $20 digital rewards card every time they earn 2,000 points. Last year, cardmembers earned $34 million in rewards.



The MILITARY STAR card is an exclusive line of credit for service members and their families to use at exchanges and commissaries – no matter where they serve. Other benefits of the card include:

• 10% discount on all first-day purchases for new cardholders

• 5 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations

• 10% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants

• Free standard shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders.

• One low APR for all cardholders, regardless of credit score

• No annual, late or over-limit fees

• Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers



Rewards exclude the Military Clothing Plan. For more information, see a store associate or visit https://aafes.media/milstarpa.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



