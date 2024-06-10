‘You must evolve’: JPEO A&A’s Smith gives career advice to JMC’s workforce

Photo By Matthew Wheaton | Dr. Theresa “Tré” Smith (left), the Deputy Joint Program Executive Officer for...... read more read more Photo By Matthew Wheaton | Dr. Theresa “Tré” Smith (left), the Deputy Joint Program Executive Officer for Armaments & Ammunition, answers a question from a member of the Joint Munitions Command’s workforce – while Col. Ronnie Anderson Jr., JMC’s commander, records some of his thoughts – during an April 24 visit to JMC’s headquarters at the Rock Island Arsenal. see less | View Image Page

Dr. Theresa “Tré” Smith, the Deputy Joint Program Executive Officer for Armaments & Ammunition, encourages those she crosses paths with to step out of their comfort zone.



“Be professionally uncomfortable; that’s where you’ll find the most growth,” said Smith during an April 24 trip to the Joint Munitions Command’s headquarters in Rock Island, Illinois. There, she spoke candidly and openly during leadership development sessions for JMC’s workforce. “Always take the hard road over the easy one.”



Throughout every stop in her Civilian career, Smith has made it a point to focus on connecting with and helping people, and she enjoys the responsibilities on her plate, eagerly embracing new challenges and opportunities for growth.



“If you’re not living your dream, then why not?” Smith said to JMC’s workforce. “I want you to be living your dream every day.”



Smith emphasized methods for personal and professional development, highlighting the importance of having mentors for one's growth.



“If you don’t have someone to provide some advice, it’s hard to find your way. You should have people that you relate to, that inspire you, and that encourage you,” Smith said. “Figure out how you can change. You must evolve and grow your skills.



“I challenge you to be responsible for your own journey and achievements,” Smith added. “Create your own destiny.”



Professional and personal growth doesn’t cost money, and Smith emphasized that fact more than once. Additional knowledge is a great thing.



“It doesn’t take formal classes to get training. Know the opportunities out there so you can achieve what you want in the future,” Smith said. “Expand your knowledge beyond JMC so you can bring it back to JMC.

“Everybody brings value, has a voice, and can influence change,” she added. “Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready.”