    ‘You must evolve’: JPEO A&A’s Smith gives career advice to JMC’s workforce

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Matthew Wheaton 

    Joint Munitions Command

    Dr. Theresa “Tré” Smith (left), the Deputy Joint Program Executive Officer for Armaments & Ammunition, answers a question from a member of the Joint Munitions Command’s workforce – while Col. Ronnie Anderson Jr., JMC’s commander, records some of his thoughts – during an April 24 visit to JMC’s headquarters at the Rock Island Arsenal.

