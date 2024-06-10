Dr. Theresa “Tré” Smith (left), the Deputy Joint Program Executive Officer for Armaments & Ammunition, answers a question from a member of the Joint Munitions Command’s workforce – while Col. Ronnie Anderson Jr., JMC’s commander, records some of his thoughts – during an April 24 visit to JMC’s headquarters at the Rock Island Arsenal.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 06.11.2024 07:58 Photo ID: 8466569 VIRIN: 240424-A-AO796-8669 Resolution: 2446x1834 Size: 748.18 KB Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘You must evolve’: JPEO A&A’s Smith gives career advice to JMC’s workforce, by Matthew Wheaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.