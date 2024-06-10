Senior NCOs for Operation Inherent Resolve and NATO Mission Iraq jointly invest in strengthening the NCO Corps

Photo By Sgt. Dominique Mendoza | Spc. Logan Odell, a human resource specialist currently attached to the 909th postal...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Dominique Mendoza | Spc. Logan Odell, a human resource specialist currently attached to the 909th postal company, is pinned to the rank of sergeant by his Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) Sgt. Aram Coleman, June 9, 2024, Baghdad, Iraq. Odell is celebrated for his achievement of becoming an NCO and is recognized by Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve's Senior Enlisted Advisors. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dominique Mendoza) see less | View Image Page

UNION III, Iraq -- The role of Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs) is indispensable, especially in challenging military contingency operational environments.



Recently, U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Timothy Garman, the senior enlisted advisor for the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) and Netherlands Army Command Sgt. Maj. Marinus van Dijk, the senior enlisted advisor for NATO Mission Iraq (NMI), underscored this importance during a visit to the promotion of U.S. Army Spc. Logan Odell to the rank of sergeant at Union III in Baghdad, Iraq.



“NCOs are the backbone of military operations, bridging the gap between enlisted personnel and officers,” said Garman. “Both CSM Van Dijk and I know the critical contributions of NCOs to the U.S. Army and coalition NATO partners.”



“This newly promoted sergeant, who serves as a human resources specialist and postal clerk in Iraq, epitomizes the essential support roles that ensure the success of military missions,” Van Dijk said, emphasizing that every role is crucial to the mission's success.



“Every piece of mail delivered to a service member in a combat zone boosts morale and keeps them connected to home,” Garman added, while praising Odell and explaining the importance of each NCO’s job. “This connection is vital for maintaining the mental and emotional well-being of our troops."



Garman and Van Dijk have dedicated their careers to fostering leadership and excellence within their nation’s respective ranks. Their leadership is crucial in mentoring, training and guiding junior soldiers, ensuring operational readiness and mission success.



In his comments to those in attendance, Garman emphasized the significance of the NCO role and the importance of committing to the development of junior NCOs, saying, "NCOs lead by example, inspire confidence and ensure that the mission is accomplished with precision and professionalism.”



The senior NCO for NMI, Van Dijk, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the universal importance of NCO leadership across coalition forces. He added, "In every NATO partner nation, NCOs play a critical role in maintaining discipline, executing orders and upholding the highest standards of military conduct.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Fitzgerald, of the 1st Battalion 181st Infantry Regiment, Massachusetts Army National Guard, who was also in attendance, said “I am proud of the work that our Soldiers complete whether back state side or here in Iraq. Many of our NCOs provide protection to this base to enable our advise, assist and enable mission.”



All senior NCOs have made it their mission to invest in the growth and development of those under their command. They understand that nurturing talent and fostering a culture of excellence is essential for sustaining a capable and effective force.



Their attendance at the promotion ceremony was a testament to their belief in the vital role of junior NCOs deployed in their area of operations.



"Seeing a specialist promoted to sergeant is a proud moment," noted Garman. "It signifies not just an individual achievement, but the growth of our collective strength. Each NCO we promote today is a leader we rely on tomorrow.”



The ceremony and subsequent discussions with those in attendance underscored that exceptional NCOs are integral not only to the U.S. military but to the collective strength of our NATO allies.



Leadership, investment in others, and dedication to mission success are all traits of a NCO, which drives effectiveness and cohesion of coalition forces here in Iraq and in all other places they serve.



"Partnership and collaboration are key to our success," added Garman. "Our NCOs embody these principles, leading with distinction and ensuring that our forces remain resilient and capable. We must continue to mentor and inspire the future of the NCO Corps so the broader mission will remain in capable hands,” concluded Garman.