Kentucky guardsmen supports 250th anniversary parade

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson | Kentucky Army National Guard Soldiers with the 103rd Brigade Support Battalion, 138th Field Artillery Brigade, prepare to post the colors for the 250th anniversary of the settlement of Harrodsburg at the Old Fort Harrod State Park in Harrodsburg, Kentucky on June 8, 2024. The 103rd BSB supported the 250th anniversary of the settlement of Harrodsburg by participating in posting the colors, marching in the parade, and providing a static display of military vehicles. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson)

HARRODSBURG, Ky. -- The Kentucky National Guard 103rd Brigade Support Battalion, (BSB) out of Harrodsburg, proudly supported the 250th anniversary of Harrodsburg, Kentucky by providing 71 Soldiers, four vehicles, a color guard, and marching during the parade throughout downtown on June 8, 2024.



The Sons of the American Revolution hosted the 250th anniversary of Harrodsburg being founded with a celebration parade and memorialization of some of the city’s most notable patriots. The event started with an opening ceremony at Old Fort Harrod State Park that paid tribute to the city’s illustrious history while recognizing prominent service members tied to the community dating all the way back to the American revolution. Among those honored included Col. James Harrod, George Buchanan, William Poague, Paul Froman and Thomas Prather and their families’ descendants, many of whom were present for the dedication.



U.S. Army Capt. Zachary Lambert, training officer of the 103rd stated “Once we found out the magnitude of this being the 250th anniversary of Harrodsburg’s founding and the ties to honoring patriotism towards several veterans, we had to make sure we were a part of the event”.



Lambert added that the community of Harrodsburg has been so supportive of the unit over the years, that it was essential the unit repay their support with a large presence at such a monumental event. The event was attended by city leadership, several community organizations, along with service members both past and present.



The parade throughout downtown was an event the entire community lined the sidewalks to view and enjoy. As military vehicles convoyed through the streets behind service members marching in cadence, you could see children throughout the community light up with smiles and salutes towards the members of the 103rd BSB.



The Kentucky National Guard and the 103rd BSB remain steadfast in community engagement and serving the communities we live in, one of the many unique opportunities afforded to being a Kentucky Guardsmen.



The Sons of American Revolution along with Mercer County Executive Director of Commerce, Ms. Jill Cutler, emphasized today should be about honoring those sacrifices of not only the service members memorialized, but of all current and past military members who provide freedom to us all and consistently show unwavering patriotism to this great nation.



Spc. Austin Butts of the 103rd BSB, a Harrodsburg native and four-year member of the Harrodsburg Fire Department, noted how special it was to be out in the community he has grown up in while serving in multiple uniforms and making an impact on such amazing people.



“It’s an honor to represent the Kentucky National Guard and be a part of a day that supports the community he cares so much for,” said Butts.



Harrodsburg is the first city in the Commonwealth of Kentucky to celebrate its 250th anniversary since being founded, with a rich history worthy of being highlighted and preserved.