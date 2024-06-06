VP-8 Fighting Tigers jost change of command ceremony

JACKSONVILLE, Fl.- Cdr. A.J. Dierks relieved Cdr. James Reeves as the
commanding officer of squadron VP-8 fighting tigers during a change of
command ceremony, May 31.
Reeves served as the commanding officer during VP-8’s first deployment
as an AAS squadron, while deployed to Kadena, Japan they flew over 4,100
hours in ASW, ISR, ASUW, and search and rescue missions.
“My time with VP-8 has been Incredible! I am so proud of the women and
men of this squadron. This is a selfless group of professionals focused on
building a winning culture that makes our team, our sister squadrons, and
our force better every day. “
Reeves has been a member of the fighting tigers for two years serving as the executive officer from 2022-2023 prior to taking over
as commanding officer.
CDR Reeves is a native of Orient, NY, and a 2006 graduate of the State University of New York Maritime College, where he earned
a Bachelor of Engineering in Marine Electrical Engineering. Additionally, he holds a Master of Science in Global Leadership
from Duquesne University. He was designated a naval aviator in 2007 and completed fleet replacement training with Patrol
Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 in 2008.
Reeves said upon taking over as the Commanding Officer of VP-8 some of his goals were, “Building connected teams through
Sailor and family resiliency. Our Tiger Thrive initiative was built to infuse fulfillment and meaning opportunities into every
organizational task and commitment. Literally bake nurturing the mind, body, and spirit into our plan just like we plan for tactical
excellence or precision maintenance. I’m proud of our progress and excited to see where the Tiger team takes the process moving
forward into year three.“
Dierks takes over as the 76th Commanding Officer in the squadron’s history. CDR AJ Dierks is a native of Hot Springs, Arkansas,
and a 2007 graduate of the United States Naval Academy, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology. CDR
Dierks has served as Naval Flight Officer Training Officer for the P-3C Fleet Replacement Squadron, Patrol Squadron THIRTY, as
the MPRA Sea Detailer at PERS-43 in Millington, Tennessee, and as a Congressional Liaison for the Navy to the House and Senate
Appropriations Committees as part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Financial Management and Comptroller.
He has served at sea as part of Patrol Squadron SIXTEEN, Patrol Squadron ONE, and aboard USS CARL VINSON (CVN-70).
“I could not be more honored to take command of VP-8. The culture we have created together over the past year, and that has been
in work since before my time, is what bonds our team together and will continue to propel this unit to new heights. Our focus
will be to continue to infuse relevant and impactful mind, body, and spirit training into our plan, improve safety and sailor care
at work, and aggressively pursue tactical excellence in all mission areas. I am excited for this next year and seeing all of the great
accomplishments our team will achieve!“
Dierks has served as the Executive Officer for VP-8 for the past year and has the complete support of CDR Reeves.
“As his final words to the VP-8 Fighting Tigers, Reeves stated “Thank you to the Sailors and families that make up our Fighting
Tiger Family! You have bought-in to our Teammates, Warfighters, Difference Makers ethos in ways I never thought possible. It has
been the privilege of my professional career to serve alongside you. Keep charging hard the Tiger way. This team is special because
of each of you. Fight hard to keep it that way!”
VP-8 is currently completing its homecycle in Jacksonville, Fl. following their deployment to Kadena, Japan and is training the unit
to prepare for its next deployment in 2025.
