VP-8 Fighting Tigers jost change of command ceremony

JACKSONVILLE, Fl.- Cdr. A.J. Dierks relieved Cdr. James Reeves as the

commanding officer of squadron VP-8 fighting tigers during a change of

command ceremony, May 31.

Reeves served as the commanding officer during VP-8’s first deployment

as an AAS squadron, while deployed to Kadena, Japan they flew over 4,100

hours in ASW, ISR, ASUW, and search and rescue missions.

“My time with VP-8 has been Incredible! I am so proud of the women and

men of this squadron. This is a selfless group of professionals focused on

building a winning culture that makes our team, our sister squadrons, and

our force better every day. “

Reeves has been a member of the fighting tigers for two years serving as the executive officer from 2022-2023 prior to taking over

as commanding officer.

CDR Reeves is a native of Orient, NY, and a 2006 graduate of the State University of New York Maritime College, where he earned

a Bachelor of Engineering in Marine Electrical Engineering. Additionally, he holds a Master of Science in Global Leadership

from Duquesne University. He was designated a naval aviator in 2007 and completed fleet replacement training with Patrol

Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 in 2008.

Reeves said upon taking over as the Commanding Officer of VP-8 some of his goals were, “Building connected teams through

Sailor and family resiliency. Our Tiger Thrive initiative was built to infuse fulfillment and meaning opportunities into every

organizational task and commitment. Literally bake nurturing the mind, body, and spirit into our plan just like we plan for tactical

excellence or precision maintenance. I’m proud of our progress and excited to see where the Tiger team takes the process moving

forward into year three.“

Dierks takes over as the 76th Commanding Officer in the squadron’s history. CDR AJ Dierks is a native of Hot Springs, Arkansas,

and a 2007 graduate of the United States Naval Academy, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology. CDR

Dierks has served as Naval Flight Officer Training Officer for the P-3C Fleet Replacement Squadron, Patrol Squadron THIRTY, as

the MPRA Sea Detailer at PERS-43 in Millington, Tennessee, and as a Congressional Liaison for the Navy to the House and Senate

Appropriations Committees as part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Financial Management and Comptroller.

He has served at sea as part of Patrol Squadron SIXTEEN, Patrol Squadron ONE, and aboard USS CARL VINSON (CVN-70).

“I could not be more honored to take command of VP-8. The culture we have created together over the past year, and that has been

in work since before my time, is what bonds our team together and will continue to propel this unit to new heights. Our focus

will be to continue to infuse relevant and impactful mind, body, and spirit training into our plan, improve safety and sailor care

at work, and aggressively pursue tactical excellence in all mission areas. I am excited for this next year and seeing all of the great

accomplishments our team will achieve!“

Dierks has served as the Executive Officer for VP-8 for the past year and has the complete support of CDR Reeves.

“As his final words to the VP-8 Fighting Tigers, Reeves stated “Thank you to the Sailors and families that make up our Fighting

Tiger Family! You have bought-in to our Teammates, Warfighters, Difference Makers ethos in ways I never thought possible. It has

been the privilege of my professional career to serve alongside you. Keep charging hard the Tiger way. This team is special because

of each of you. Fight hard to keep it that way!”

VP-8 is currently completing its homecycle in Jacksonville, Fl. following their deployment to Kadena, Japan and is training the unit

to prepare for its next deployment in 2025.

