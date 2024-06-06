NAVEUR-NAVAF Band Performs in Lithuania during BALTOPS 2024

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa band performs onboard the M52 Sūduvis in Klaipeda...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa band performs onboard the M52 Sūduvis in Klaipeda Lithuania, June 7, 2024 during Baltic Operations 2024 (BALTOPS 24). BALTOPS 24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

KLAIPEDA, Lithuania - The U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Band conducted a series of performances from June 5-12, in Klaipeda and Vilnius, Lithuania, in support of exercise Baltic Operations 2024 (BALTOPS 24).

The band began its performances June 5 during a BALTOPS “Icebreaker” event at the Švyturio Arena, followed by a public performance at M52 Sūduvis, a decommissioned ship-turned-museum.

"Our mission on this trip is to amplify the message of BALTOPS 24, which is designed to strengthen the combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea,” said Ens. Adele B. Demi, Assistant Director, U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band.

These musical performances followed a pre-sail conference where twenty NATO allies gathered to start-off the exercise.

“Connecting with and reassuring our NATO allies is a huge part of what the band does,” added Demi. “We were thrilled to do so with audiences across Lithuania in Klaipeda and Vilnius.”

BALTOPS 24 is the premier maritime focused military exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea.

BALTOPS 24 is also part of the U.S. Department of Defense exercise series, Large Scale Global Exercise (LSGE). LSGE is an umbrella term that incorporates several exercises and military activities, which enable the U.S. Joint Force to train with Allies and partners and improve shared understanding, trust and interoperability on security challenges across the globe.

While the exercise is led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet, it will be command-and-controlled by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, headquartered in Oeiras, Portugal.

Details of BALTOPS activities and imagery are available at http://www.c6f.navy.mil. Media interested in covering the exercise should contact the U.S. Naval Forces Europe Public Affairs Office at mail to: cne_cna_c6fpao@us.navy.mil.