Colonel Chris Kennebeck selected to lead Army’s Office of Special Trial Counsel

Courtesy Photo | The Army selected Col. Christopher A. Kennebeck for promotion to the grade of brigadier general and assigned him as lead special trial counsel, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel, headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va. He assumed duties on June 3, 2024. (US Army photo by Paul Lara)

The Army selected Col. Christopher A. Kennebeck for promotion to the grade of brigadier general and assigned him as lead special trial counsel, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel, headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va. He assumed duties on June 3, 2024.



He transitions to OSTC from his position as chief of the Criminal Law Division, Office of The Judge Advocate General at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C.



“I love serving and I believe strongly in the mission of the Office of Special Trial Counsel,” said Kennebeck. “From trauma informed investigations to specially trained prosecutors, the collaboration between the Office of Special Trial Counsel and the Army Criminal Investigation Division will increase trust and fairness in the military justice system.”



Kennebeck brings a wealth of experience to OSTC with 31 years of Army service and serving in a variety of assignments in the Judge Advocate General Corps, to include chair of the Criminal Department at TJAG’s Legal Center and School and staff judge advocate at both the 2d Infantry Division in Korea and I Corps at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.



He’s looking forward to joining this group of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff.



“The current OSTC team is comprised of truly outstanding litigators, paralegals, and victim liaisons - they have my trust and confidence,” Kennebeck said. “My intent is to hit the ground running, assess performance measures, and seek any opportunity to improve effectiveness and efficiency in the pursuit of justice.”



The military services’ Offices of Special Trial Counsel became fully operational on Dec. 28, 2023, marking the most significant transformation of the military justice system since the establishment of the Uniform Code of Military Justice in 1950. The result is the decision to prosecute sexual assault and other serious crimes moved from the accused’s commander to OSTC’s independent prosecutors.