    Col. Christopher Kennebeck selected to lead Army’s Office of Special Trial Counsel

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    The Army selected Col. Christopher A. Kennebeck for promotion to the grade of brigadier general and assigned him as lead special trial counsel, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel, headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va. He assumed duties on June 3, 2024. (US Army photo by Paul Lara)

