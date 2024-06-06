Col. Christopher Kennebeck selected to lead Army’s Office of Special Trial Counsel

The Army selected Col. Christopher A. Kennebeck for promotion to the grade of brigadier general and assigned him as lead special trial counsel, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel, headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va. He assumed duties on June 3, 2024. (US Army photo by Paul Lara)

