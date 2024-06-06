Army Recruiting Station Gains Two New Recruiters

Photo By Emily Berard-Boutte | GULFPORT, Miss. —— Gulfport Recruiting Station welcomes two Recruiters, Staff Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Emily Berard-Boutte | GULFPORT, Miss. —— Gulfport Recruiting Station welcomes two Recruiters, Staff Sgt. Eddie Edwards, and Sgt 1st Class Michael Zimmerman, to the team dedicated to searching for the next generation of Army and Army Reserve Soldiers. “Our station is thrilled to welcome Sgt. First Class Zimmerman and Staff Sgt. Edwards,” Gulfport Station Commander Sgt. First Class Michael Mann said. “They bring multiple years of experience to this recruiting station and are going to be an asset to the team.” see less | View Image Page

GULFPORT, Miss. —— Gulfport Recruiting Station welcomes two Recruiters, Staff Sgt. Eddie Edwards, and Sgt 1st Class Michael Zimmerman, to the team dedicated to searching for the next generation of Army and Army Reserve Soldiers.



“Our station is thrilled to welcome Sgt. First Class Zimmerman and Staff Sgt. Edwards,” Gulfport Station Commander Sgt. First Class Michael Mann said. “They bring multiple years of experience to this recruiting station and are going to be an asset to the team.”



Zimmerman and Edwards already have had impactful military careers with overseas duty stations in Italy and Korea respectively. The United States maintains approximately 750 military bases overseas, spanning more than 80 countries. The Army offers travel opportunities that are not easily matched. Whether for training or assigned duty station, the Army exposes Soldiers to different places and cultures.



“The Army enabled me to travel around the world while living in Italy for 3 years. I climbed to the top of Mount Vesuvius, visited castles in Germany, went snowboarding in Austria during that time.” Zimmerman said.



Edwards, a native of Mobile, Alabama, was also inspired to join the Army by his love of travel.



“Since enlisting, my life has changed so much,” Edwards said. “I’d never imagined riding on a Blackhawk or traveling to places like Korea and Hawaii.”



There are over 200 jobs, referred to as a Military Occupational Specialty (MOS), in the Army.

A 79R, or Recruiter, search for qualified persons for entry into the Army and Army Reserve.



Zimmerman and Edwards look forward to contributing to the Army Recruiting Mission by helping highly motivated individuals navigate the enlistment process.



For more information about career opportunities and benefits in the U.S. Army, contact (228) 351-9042 or visit them at the Gulfport Recruiting Station at 11010 US 49 Ste. 8, Gulfport, MS 39503.

