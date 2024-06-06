Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton welcomes new commander in change-of-command ceremony

Courtesy Photo | Capt. William Howard, Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton commanding officer, speaks...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. William Howard, Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton commanding officer, speaks during the change-of-command ceremony May 31 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Howard relieved Capt. Walt Dalitsch III, who served as the commanding officer for over three years. U.S. Air Force photo by Rich Oriez. see less | View Image Page

The Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton (NAMRU Dayton) held a change-of-command ceremony on May 31 at the Air Force Institute of Technology at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.



U.S. Navy Capt. Walter Dalitsch III was officially relieved by U.S. Navy Capt. William Howard in a formal event officiated by U.S. Navy Capt. Franca Jones, Commander of the Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC). A retirement ceremony Dalitsch immediately followed the change of command.



Dalitsch’ s tenure at NAMRU Dayton was marked by significant contributions to the unit's mission of optimizing the readiness, performance, and survivability of operational forces. Under his leadership, NAMRU Dayton advanced its research in environmental health effects, toxicology, and aerospace medical research and development. His efforts fostered a collaborative environment that propelled the unit to new heights in research and innovation.



“A change-of-command ceremony, while it focuses on the transition from one commanding officer to another, is really about the command,” Dalitsch said. “It is important for every Navy command to have continuity, but also to breathe new thoughts and ideas every few years. This is part of the reason we transfer personnel every two to three years, because it keeps our commands fresh and energetic.”



NAMRU Dayton’s incoming commander brings a distinguished background in military medicine and research to his new role.



“I am very much an advocate of military scientific research, and I have worked closely with laboratories from every branch: with the Army, alongside the Air Force, and of course, with the Naval Services,” Howard said. “Military medical research is of vital importance to warfighter effectiveness, even though the successes of the enterprise are reflected in largely unmeasurable endpoints, such as lives not lost, injuries that did not occur, diseases that never manifested and birth defects that never happened.



Howard is committed to enhancing human performance and protection in extreme environments, ensuring that NAMRU Dayton remains the research lab of choice in this critical field.



“I know that the Navy Medical Research Enterprise, of which NAMRU Dayton is a part, makes important contributions to the success of the warfighter,” he said. “I am convinced that the Enterprise is in good hands with Capt Jones, and I am encouraged by the enthusiasm displayed by our Navy Medicine leadership.”



The ceremony marks a new chapter for NAMRU Dayton, reflecting its mission to optimize the readiness, performance, and survivability of operational forces through environmental health effects, toxicology and aerospace medical research and development and be the research lab of choice for enhancing human performance and protection in extreme environments.