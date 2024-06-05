Aegis Ashore Poland Completes First Maintenance Availability

U.S. NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy – The U.S. Navy’s Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center (FDRMC) successfully executed the first maintenance availability for Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System (AAMDS) Poland located at Naval Support Facility Redzikowo, Poland on May 15, 2024.



The depot-level maintenance period accomplished important modernizations to Aegis Ashore Poland, which will ensure the site is prepared to meet all mission requirements and effectively operate as part of the larger ballistic missile defense network across Europe.



FDRMC is responsible for the planned maintenance and modernization of AAMDS Poland as well as emergent repairs through fleet technical assistance. FDRMC project teams oversee complex Chief of Naval Operations maintenance availabilities directly on-site. Planned maintenance periods like this one ensure Aegis Ashore receives needed repairs and modernization so that it remains fully mission capable throughout its service to the NATO alliance.



"The combined team’s effort to modernize Aegis Ashore Poland was significant in preparing the site to meet its mission," said Capt. Brian Karosich, FDRMC’s commanding officer. We are confident that the work we provided will give the commanding officer and crew full confidence in each system as they stand the watch. We are extraordinarily proud to be part of the great Aegis Ashore team."



AAMDS Poland is under the operational control of the U.S. Navy and is part of the European Phased Adapted Approach (EPAA), which protects European NATO Allies and U.S. deployed forces in the region against the growing threat posed by the proliferation of ballistic missiles outside the Euro-Atlantic area. EPAA integrates the missile defense systems of forward deployed U.S. Navy destroyers in Rota, Spain with the AAMDS Romania and AAMDS Poland to provide comprehensive ballistic missile defense across Europe.



“FDRMC, my Sailors and team of maintainers executed fantastic work to modernize AAMDS and ensure my warfighters have the upgrades required to execute our mission on time and on plan," said Cmdr. Benjamin McCarty, AAMDS Poland commanding officer.



"The exceptional and enduring partnership shared with our maintenance team is a key force enabler and has been critical to mission readiness,” McCarty added.



This land-based missile defense facility is designed to detect, track, engage and destroy ballistic missiles in flight outside the atmosphere. Its technology is nearly identical to and works in coordination with the systems used on the U.S. Navy’s guided-missile destroyers and cruisers, including the Aegis Weapon System, Vertical Launch System and SPY-1 radar. This system has been adapted to perform the ballistic missile defense mission from land.



FDRMC provides emergent, intermediate and depot-level maintenance and modernization for transient and Forward Deployed Naval Forces in U.S. 5th and 6th Fleets through fleet technical assistance, voyage repair, contract management oversight, assessments, and diving and salvage.

For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with our Allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility. U.S. 6th Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

