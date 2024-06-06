Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System Poland

    Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System Poland

    POLAND

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Ashleigh Whitney 

    Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center

    Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System Poland at Naval Support Facility Redzikowo, Poland.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 16:41
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Aegis Ashore Poland Completes First Maintenance Availability

