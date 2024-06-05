Malloy relieves House at NMRTC, Naval Hospital Jacksonville

Photo By Deidre Smith | Capt. Craig Malloy (left) assumed command of Naval Hospital Jacksonville, Navy...... read more read more Photo By Deidre Smith | Capt. Craig Malloy (left) assumed command of Naval Hospital Jacksonville, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville from Capt. Sharon House (right) as Rear Adm. Matthew Case, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic commander, presides during a ceremony at All Saints Chapel, Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida June 6. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). see less | View Image Page

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. ─ Capt. Craig Malloy assumed leadership of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Jacksonville and Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville from Capt. Sharon House during a Change of Command ceremony at the All Saints Chapel aboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville, June 6.



Rear Adm. Matthew Case, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic commander, presided over NMRTC Jacksonville’s change of command. Capt. Shari Gentry, executive officer of NMRTC Jacksonville and NH Jacksonville, served as master of ceremonies.



Case spoke about the date of the ceremony coinciding with D-Day and Navy Medicine sailors who served and overcame great difficulties in the face of danger. “If we go back to 1941, Naval Hospital Jacksonville had 41 patients and following D-Day around 18,000 patients,” he said. “Things are different now, but we have to be prepared and have to be ready.”



Case remarked House’s dedication in her role as director of NH Jacksonville and commander of NMRTC Jacksonville. “You’ve done an amazing job,” said Case. “The challenges you’ve faced, whether it’s shortages in staff or budget, you take care of our patients and staff, and I can’t ask for anything more.”



Case also remarked that Malloy comes to NH Jacksonville, bringing many years of experience.



House thanked the staff for focusing on the patient, taking care of themselves and each other, and leading in times of great change.



“To say I am in awe of all of you is an understatement. Be proud of what you do,” said House. “Never forget you are crucial to our nation’s safety and what you are doing is making military history.”



NH Jacksonville and NMRTC Jacksonville support 5 installations, 68 operational units, 119 enrolled commands, and 257 non-enrolled commands each year, along with 175,000 beneficiaries (including about 54,000 enrollees).



During House’s tenure, NH Jacksonville and NMRTC Jacksonville has seen numerous changes to military health systems from Defense Health Agency (DHA).



House successfully executed $339 million with a 99.95 percent execution rate while being a pilot Military Treatment Facility (MTF) in the Mental Health Targeted Health Care program and one of the first to transition to MHS GENESIS.



During the past two years, NH Jacksonville contributed to the safe delivery of 708,000 outpatient visits, 108,000 dental visits, 4,000 admissions, 6,300 surgeries, 1.5 million prescriptions, 1.3 million laboratory tests, 1,200 baby deliveries, and as well as its five branch health clinics for the DHA.



The command led the way in joint partnerships with University of Florida Health and St. Vincent’s logging more than 5,000 hours. Additional new partnerships included Winn Army Community Hospital, Gainesville Veteran’s Administration, and Moody Air Force Base.



The command’s Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF)-Mike deployed Expeditionary Medical Unit (EMU) rotations personnel to NEMU 10G-Rotation 12 to Erbil, Iraq, ISO Operation Inherent Resolve. EMF-Mike also successfully completed an Operational Readiness Evaluation at Camp Pendleton, California.



House, a native of Gardiner, Maine, is a Nurse Corps officer. During the ceremony, she was awarded the Legion of Merit Award for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service. House’s next assignment will be to serve as deputy commander for Naval Medical Force Development Command, Fort Sam Houston, Texas.



Malloy, the newest leader of the two commands, previously served as executive officer of NMRTC Rota, Spain. A native of New South Wales, Australia, he was commissioned as a Nurse Corps officer in 2000.



Malloy mentioned his previous assignment at NH Jacksonville. “In screening for commanding officer, Jacksonville was my number one choice. I last served here in 2000 as a (hospital corpsman second class) in the reserve component. I couldn’t make first class, so I got a commission instead,” joked Malloy.



Naval Hospital Jacksonville and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville deliver health care and readiness. NH Jacksonville and its five branch health clinics serve 175,000 active duty, active duty family members, and retired service members, including 54,000 patients enrolled with a primary care manager. NMRTC Jacksonville and its five units support warfighters' medical readiness to deploy and clinicians' readiness to save lives. To learn more, visit: https://jacksonville.tricare.mil.