Garrison Recognizes Service of 59 Community Members

Photo By Laura Kreider | Kate Dunbar, the Agreements Manager for the Resource Management Office and planner for...... read more read more Photo By Laura Kreider | Kate Dunbar, the Agreements Manager for the Resource Management Office and planner for the Garrison Organization Day, announces the winners of the Org Day events May 17, 2024 at the Caserma Ederle sports field. see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy – Members of the Vicenza Military Community gathered at the Golden Lion to recognize the achievements of their peers working for the garrison during the quarterly award ceremony on May 30. 59 members of the community were recognized for achievements that have impacted the VMC, such as volunteering and emergency operations during the recent floods in the Veneto region. The garrison recognized the length of service for employees with five, 10, 20 years and for five people with 25 years of service. At the end of the award ceremony U.S. Army Garrison Italy Commander, Col. Scott Horrigan addressed the audience and expressed his appreciation for all they do in the community.



“It starts and begins with the people in this room. You are absolutely changing our community every single day,” Horrigan said.



Giorgia Polo, an Admin Support Specialist for the 414th Contracting Support Brigade earned an award for civilian service for volunteering for the Italian cultural integration program dream team. Dream Teams are a garrison initiative where community members volunteer for committees that improve services and quality of life projects throughout the VMC.



“Volunteering gives me the opportunity to focus on something other than work, I feel good when I volunteer because I can help people. I like to solve problems, so the dream team is all about assessing problems and providing solutions,” Polo said.



“The dream teams have helped in initiatives such as Org Day, our in-processing procedures, and housing experience. “For all those who’ve participated in the dream teams, I want to thank you,” Horrigan said.

Kate Dunbar, the Agreements Manager for the Resource Management Office was also recognized as the Level II Professional of the Quarter, and for planning the recent USAG Italy Organization Day.



“My favorite aspect of working here is actually just being out there working with all the Soldiers, civilians and family members, being able to help in any way I can and just being a part of this great community,” Dunbar said.



This ceremony also recognized Carabinieri and Soldiers who contributed as Color Guard members from across the garrison.