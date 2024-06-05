Farewell, Germany from the 109th MPAD

Photo By Capt. Leanne Demboski | U.S. Soldiers from the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Leanne Demboski | U.S. Soldiers from the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard gather near the notional battlefield in support of Exercise Combined Resolve 24-2 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, May 30, 2024. Combined Resolve 24-2 is a collaborative U.S.-led exercise designed to reinforce strong and strategic relationships between the U.S., allies, and partner nations by demonstrating multi-domain large scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Clarke) see less | View Image Page

JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany – Eight Soldiers from the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard traveled to the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, May 25, 2024 – June 8, 2024 to provide public affairs coverage for Exercise Combined Resolve 24-2.



Combined Resolve 24-2 is a collaborative U.S.-led exercise designed to reinforce strong and strategic relationships between the U.S., allies, and partner nations by demonstrating multi-domain large scale combat operations.



The rotational units present during this exercise consisted of Soldiers assigned to 82nd Airborne Division stationed at Fort Liberty, North Carolina; 3rd Brigade, 101st Airborne Division stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky; and 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment stationed at Grafenwoehr, Germany. The 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment participated in the exercise as the opposing force, an equal training partner as having to react and make decisions as the scenario progressed based upon the RTU’s decisive actions. This is in addition to more than 4,000 military personnel from 15 European NATO and partner countries working alongside the U.S.



Awarded the National Guard Bureau’s 2023 Public Affairs Organization of the Year (large category), the 109th is no stranger to accomplishing the public affairs mission of providing accurate and timely information to the American public and other key stakeholders. Anywhere the RTUs went during the exercise, 109th MPAD Soldiers were right behind, ready to capture the moments of training to present to the public.



While covering Combined Resolve 24-2, the unit had the privilege of capturing 254 images, 14 b-roll videos and 10 news stories of RTUs; supporting units from the National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve; OPFOR; and the reception, staging, and onward movement (RSOM) team. These efforts resulted in a total of over 11 thousand views and counting, as well as strengthened partnership and solidarity with fellow U.S. Soldiers and allied and partner nations.



The resulting collaboration that came from participating in Combined Resolve 24-2 demonstrates the 109th MPAD’s ability to effectively operate together in a joint environment, refining its public affairs capabilities and further the mission of sharing with the public what the Army is doing at home and around the world.