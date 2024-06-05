Farewell, Germany from the 109th MPAD

U.S. Soldiers from the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard gather near the notional battlefield in support of Exercise Combined Resolve 24-2 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, May 30, 2024. Combined Resolve 24-2 is a collaborative U.S.-led exercise designed to reinforce strong and strategic relationships between the U.S., allies, and partner nations by demonstrating multi-domain large scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Clarke)

