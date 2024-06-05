Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Farewell, Germany from the 109th MPAD

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers from the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard gather near the notional battlefield in support of Exercise Combined Resolve 24-2 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, May 30, 2024. Combined Resolve 24-2 is a collaborative U.S.-led exercise designed to reinforce strong and strategic relationships between the U.S., allies, and partner nations by demonstrating multi-domain large scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Clarke)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Farewell, Germany from the 109th MPAD, by CPT Leanne Demboski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    7ATC
    CombinedResolve
    StrongandStrategic
    AllianceResilience
    ReadyandPosturedForces

