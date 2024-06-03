PHILIPPINE SEA – One hundred and four Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), were frocked to the next paygrade during a ceremony in the ship's hangar bay, June 5.



Sixteen first class, and 88 second class petty officers crossed the stage to receive a congratulations and frocking letter from Capt. Daryle Cardone, Ronald Reagan's commanding officer.



“I’m so proud of everyone here,” said Cardone. “You worked hard, you earned your advancement, and the whole crew joins in celebrating you advancing today.”



Frocking ceremonies authorize Sailors selected for promotion to assume the title and insignia of the next paygrade before their official advancement, and along with them, a higher level of responsibility.



“I’m going to do my best and try to set an example for those Sailors who are going to one day fill my position,” said Yeoman 2nd Class Heidi Williams. “I’m going to push them to be the best they can be, and be there to support them every step of the way.”



Frocking originates from the Age of Sail, when news of promotions would take months to arrive to ships at sea. Newly promoted officers would often depart to their new duty station, creating a vacancy. Captains would then recommend a remaining officer for promotion, giving them their predecessor's frock coat, along with the duties and responsibilities of their rank before the advancement was official.



Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 02:49 Story ID: 473201 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan hosts a frocking ceremony for newly-promoted Sailors, by PO2 Caleb Dyal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.