Naval Base Ventura County Sailor first to earn Navy Security Force Specialist Insignia

PORT HEUNEME, Calif. (June 5, 2024) NNS – Master-at-Arms (MA) 1st Class Blas Diaz, from Hialeah, Fla, assigned to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), force protection team, is the commands first enlisted Sailor to earn the Navy Security Force (NSF) Senior Specialist insignia, May 20, 2024.



“I’m honored to be the first at NBVC, but that is not what’s important,” said Diaz. “My goal is to grow the program and get everyone in my community qualified. Hopefully I can influence, motivate, or inspire my peers or junior Sailors to be the next one.”



The NSF insignia program officially began in April 2022 with the release of NAVADMIN 094/22. The program allows active duty and reserve Sailors in the Navy Security Force community to earn a qualification that indicates their mastery of security force knowledge. In addition to the Senior Specialist insignia earned by Diaz, Sailors in the Navy Security Force community can also earn the Specialist, Master Specialist, and Officer insignia depending on their pay grade.



“U.S. Fleet Forces Command authorized this qualification and insignia to provide advanced knowledge in the Master-at-Arms rating,” said Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Jessica Gallegos, leading chief petty officer, NBVC. “The program is in its infancy and will continue to add critical professional development while evolving to meet challenges of the mission requirements.”



Master-at-Arms have limited opportunities to gain warfare devices and this breast insignia gives MAs an opportunity to gain advanced knowledge in their rating and in 10 different mission areas. The program is composed of four different levels designated by rank and knowledge. NSF Specialist for E4 and below, senior specialists for E5 and E6 and master specialist for Chief Petty Officers and above as well as NSF-O for Officers.



“The hardest part of getting the qualification was studying the broad range of topics,” said Diaz. “From nuclear weapon security to police harbor patrol, there are so many different aspects of the MA rate to learn.”



Gallegos said Diaz had to meet extensive requirements defined in the NSF Qualification Program, to include management of personnel, programs, equipment, and more.



“We’re proud of Diaz," said Gallegos. “He completed pay-grade-specific prerequisites, passed a written test, and finally, a challenging oral review board.”



Upon completion of the program, Sailors receive a letter of designation and an insignia pin to be worn on their uniform, visually representing the Sailor’s level of professional expertise.



“I advise my peers to dedicate time to study,” said Diaz. “The qualification is not meant to be easy; it’s meant to make you uncomfortable, to challenge your professional knowledge.”



NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 100 tenants.

