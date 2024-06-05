Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Base Ventura County Sailor first to earn Navy Security Force Specialist Insignia [Image 1 of 2]

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Cason 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    PORT HUENEME, Calif. (June 5, 2024) PORT HEUNEME, Calif. (June 5, 2024) NNS – Master-at-Arms 1st Class Blas Diaz, from Hialeah, Fla, assigned to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), force protection team, is the commands first enlisted Sailor to earn the Navy Security Force (NSF) Senior Specialist insignia, May 20, 2024. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 100 tenants. (US Navy Photo by Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jon Cason)

    Naval Base Ventura County
    Port Hueneme
    Master-at-Arms
    NR-NPASE-W
    Navy Security Force Specialist Insignia

