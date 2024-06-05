374th AW welcomes new command chief

Command chief leadership responsibilities of the 374th Airlift Wing transferred from Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn to Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Hauck in a change of responsibilities ceremony at Yokota Air Base, June 5.



Yokota community members gathered at the Officer’s Club to bid farewell to Dunn and recognize his outstanding service as command chief to the 374th AW for the last three years. Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, awarded Dunn with the Legion of Merit medal, praising his leadership during recovery efforts following the COVID-19 pandemic, his work in reinvigorating and strengthening the U.S.-Japan partnerships, and his championing and enforcement of installation-wide professional development efforts for Yokota Airmen.



“Thank you to the men and women of Team Yokota,” said Dunn. “Not only for your outstanding capabilities, but also the grace you showed me as I learned how to be the teammate you needed. Just know that millions of people are able to sleep soundly because of your steadfast professionalism and unwavering commitment to deterrence in the Indo-Pacific.”



Dunn relinquished the 374th AW guidon to Roddan during the ceremony, signifying the relinquishing of his duties within the 374th AW. The guidon was then presented to Hauck, symbolizing the delegation of authority and entrustment of responsibility and care of the 374th AW as the new command chief.



An F-16 crew chief by trade and a prior superintendent of the 374th Operations Group, Hauck returned to Yokota after a year of serving as the command chief for the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing in Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait.



“What an absolute honor it is to stand here today and take possession of our colors from an amazing leader,” said Hauck. “As custodian of the colors, my focus will be the mission, and anything mission related is Airmen business. And we will have a lot of Airmen business to get after. As a team, we will redefine what readiness is and continue to forge a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

