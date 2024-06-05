VP-10 Lancers Continues to Develop the Relationship with Armed Forces of the Philippines in their participation of Balikatan 2024

MACTAN, Philippines – The “Red Lancers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 participate in Balikatan 2024 at Mactan, Philippines from April 25 to May 10.



Exercise Balikatan 2024, the largest annual bilateral exercise conducted between the Philippines and the U.S, marks the 38th iteration of the exercise, which incorporates training activities throughout the Philippines area of operations. Balikatan means “shoulder-to-shoulder” or “sharing the load together” in Tagalog, which characterizes the spirit of the exercise and alliance between the Philippines and the United States.



VP-10 conducted Maritime Domain Awareness and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance support in combined joint maritime and amphibious assault activities.



“The VP-10 Red Lancers were honored and proud to be a part of Balikatan 2024. The exercise was a successful demonstration of combined operations between the United States and Philippine troops operating in contested areas,” said Lt. Maggie Madigan, assigned to VP-10.



The VP-10 “Red Lancers” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the Indo-Pacific region.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

