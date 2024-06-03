Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-10 Poses in front of P-8A Poseidon during Balikatan 2024

    PHILIPPINES

    04.27.2024

    Photo by Lt. William Steed 

    Commander Task Force 72

    MACTAN–BENITO EBUEN AIR BASE, Philippines (April 28, 2024)- The “Red Lancers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 pose for a group photo before executing a flight during Balikatan 2024 at Mactan, Philippines, April 28. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by LT Madigan)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 20:07
    This work, VP-10 Poses in front of P-8A Poseidon during Balikatan 2024, by LT William Steed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    VP-10 Lancers Continues to Develop the Relationship with Armed Forces of the Philippines in their participation of Balikatan 2024

