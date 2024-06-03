MACTAN–BENITO EBUEN AIR BASE, Philippines (April 28, 2024)- The “Red Lancers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 pose for a group photo before executing a flight during Balikatan 2024 at Mactan, Philippines, April 28. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by LT Madigan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 20:07 Photo ID: 8453409 VIRIN: 240428-N-HD745-2650 Resolution: 1280x881 Size: 342.18 KB Location: PH Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VP-10 Poses in front of P-8A Poseidon during Balikatan 2024, by LT William Steed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.