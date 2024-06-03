Acadiana Native Returns to Lafayette as Army Recruiter

Photo By Emily Berard-Boutte | LAFAYETTE, LA. —— Staff Sgt. Tristan Vincent, native of Erath, has returned to the...... read more read more Photo By Emily Berard-Boutte | LAFAYETTE, LA. —— Staff Sgt. Tristan Vincent, native of Erath, has returned to the Acadiana area on assignment as a U.S. Army Recruiter at the Lafayette Recruiting Station. Vincent joined the Louisiana National Guard in 2015 as a 91D, Power Generator Repairer, where he served for three years before deciding active-duty service would best align with his future goals. After reclassifying into a 15R Attack Helicopter Maintainer, he received an exciting first active-duty station assignment to Camp Humphreys, South Korea. see less | View Image Page

LAFAYETTE, LA. —— Staff Sgt. Tristan Vincent, native of Erath, has returned to the Acadiana area on assignment as a U.S. Army Recruiter at the Lafayette Recruiting Station.



Vincent joined the Louisiana National Guard in 2015 as a 91D, Power Generator Repairer, where he served for three years before deciding active-duty service would best align with his future goals. After reclassifying into a 15R Attack Helicopter Maintainer, he received an exciting first active-duty station assignment to Camp Humphreys, South Korea.



“I knew that enlisting in the active-duty U.S. Army would give me different job opportunities and the ability to travel,” Vincent said. “Because of the Army, I have been to Korea, Indonesia, Iraq, Syria, and Kuwait.”



It was during his last overseas deployment that Vincent heard about the ongoing call for Soldiers to apply for the Army Recruiting and Retention College.



“I submitted my recruiter packet and got extremely lucky to be selected,” Vincent said. “Plus, my first recruiting assignment is at the same Lafayette recruiting station where I originally enlisted,” Vincent said.



According to Vincent, his desire to serve began while at Erath High School where he was inspired by teachers and coaches who had served. When considering what helped him become who he is today, Vincent said he credits his choice to enlist.



“My life changed for the better after joining the Army,” Vincent said. “The Army straightened up my life and helped me out financially. Now, I am married with a baby girl.”



Outside of recruiting, Vincent said he enjoys golf, watching football, music and as with most Louisianians, spending time outdoors hunting and fishing.



“Coming home to Acadiana as an Army Recruiter means I’ll be able to change people’s lives just like my recruiter changed mine.” Vincent said.



For more information about career opportunities and benefits in the U.S. Army, call (337) 567-4861 or visit him at the Lafayette Recruiting Station at 5405 Johnston St #103, Lafayette, LA 70503.



