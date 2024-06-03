Dale Hollow Dam Road closing for preventative maintenance

Photo By Leon Roberts | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Dale Hollow Dam Road is...... read more read more Photo By Leon Roberts | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Dale Hollow Dam Road is closing to all traffic across the dam 8 a.m. Monday, June 17 for an extended amount of time for preventative maintenance on and around the roadway. The dates are subject to change based on contractor schedule. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts) see less | View Image Page

CELINA, Tenn. (June 5, 2024) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Dale Hollow Dam Road is closing to all traffic across the dam 8 a.m. Monday, June 17 for an extended amount of time for preventative maintenance on and around the roadway. The end date is yet to be determined. Dates are subject to change based on contractor schedule.



“This project will involve the refurbishing and repainting of the spillway gates. We will also be upgrading the spillway controls during this time. The operation of heavy equipment will also be involved. The road closure allows personnel the ability to work in the area without hinderance due to vehicle traffic and provides for public safety,” said Stanley Carter, Dale Hollow Dam Powerhouse superintendent.



Pedestrians and bicycle traffic are also not allowed across the dam. The closure provides for the safety of employees while making room for the equipment utilized during the inspection.



During the closure, barriers are being placed at the intersection of Walker Ridge Road and Will Terry Road near the south end of the dam, and another at the Dale Hollow Dam Road/cut through road intersection at the north end of the dam.



