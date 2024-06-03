MILITARY STAR Cardmembers Can Celebrate 249th Army Birthday With Exclusive Savings

Photo By Zachary Wright | HBD, U.S. Army! On June 14, MILITARY STAR cardmembers will enjoy exclusive savings of...... read more read more Photo By Zachary Wright | HBD, U.S. Army! On June 14, MILITARY STAR cardmembers will enjoy exclusive savings of 10 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations, 15% off food purchases at Exchange restaurants and $10 off concession purchases of $25—plus double rewards points. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – MILITARY STAR® cardmembers can celebrate the Army’s 249th birthday with exclusive one-day-only savings.



On June 14, MILITARY STAR is offering:

• 10 cents off per gallon of gas at Army & Air Force Exchange Service fuel locations.

• 15% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants.

• $10 off a concession purchase of $25 or more (coupon required, see the customer service desk to receive the coupon).

• Double rewards points on all purchases made wherever MILITARY STAR is accepted, including the commissary.



“Happy birthday to the U.S. Army!” said Capt. Marquis Clark, the Exchange logistical transportation officer. “As we celebrate the 249th Army birthday, the Exchange is honored to answer the call and serve the Army community every day.”



Rewards exclude the Military Clothing Plan. For more information on MILITARY STAR card offers and benefits, visit https://aafes.media/milstarpa.



