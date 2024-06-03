‘The job is very rewarding’: Gomez enjoys being a part of JMC’s workforce

Christopher “Chris” Gomez didn’t know anything about the Joint Munitions Command until five years ago.



JMC provides precise and predictive conventional munitions sustainment and life cycle management to an expeditionary global force from 17 arsenals, depots, and ammo plants across the spectrum of conflict in support of the Joint Force.



While attending California State University, San Bernardino, Gomez found out about JMC, and its Minority College Relations Program. In the summer of 2019, Gomez became a MCRP intern and worked out of JMC’s Equal Employment Office at the command’s headquarters at the Rock Island Arsenal, which provided him with a firsthand experience of government work.



Once Gomez obtained a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice from CSUSB, he pursued a Civilian position within JMC.



"I fell in love with the mission,” Gomez said. “I was drawn to the passion and commitment people had for their work, and that's something I value.”



Gomez is approaching the four-year mark as a logistics management specialist. For just over year, he’s worked in JMC’s Combat Munitions Division.



“I switched from sales and distribution, and now I’m working the production, inventory, and acquisition side,” Gomez said. “As an LMS inventory manager, you oversee your own program, and you are involved with a lot of different parties.



“Part of my role is to help monitor the inventory levels of the commodities that we’re managing, and that is tied to Army readiness,” Gomez added. “The job is very rewarding.”



Gomez is a valuable asset to JMC. He brings dedication, and innovative thinking to every project.



“Chris is the ideal teammate. He approaches everything with a positive attitude. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and is eager and willing to teach others,” said Lisa O’Connor, chief of JMC’s Combat Munitions Division. “His influence doesn’t stop at ammunition. Chris goes above and beyond to make JMC a better place, as an active member of the Transformation Action and Advisory Team and a JMC representative for the Special Emphasis Program Manager program. Everyone should be lucky enough to have a Chris Gomez on their team.”



Gomez knows there’s still room to grow.



"I aim to delve deeper into the intricacies of the U.S. Government Acquisition process and leverage this knowledge to discern strategic opportunities where I can make a meaningful difference in bolstering Army readiness,” Gomez said. “By understanding the nuances of acquisition and its direct correlation to readiness, I aspire to optimize our resources and streamline processes, ultimately enhancing our military's preparedness and effectiveness."



Gomez will accomplish this with the guidance of his mentors. He emphasizes to new employees the importance of having support from seasoned individuals.



“Find someone who has been there and who is in a position that you see yourself in five to 10 years,” Gomez said. “Find multiple people and pick their brains. Look for them to be a rock and help you build a foundation. They can help you with the frustrations you might have and help you overcome challenges, because they’ve already experienced them.”

