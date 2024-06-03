Chris Gomez is approaching the four-year mark as a logistics management specialist for the Joint Munitions Command. For just over year, he’s worked in JMC’s Combat Munitions Division.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 08:31
|Photo ID:
|8451466
|VIRIN:
|240410-A-FE115-3510
|Resolution:
|3312x3808
|Size:
|5.86 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ‘The job is very rewarding’: Gomez enjoys being a part of JMC’s workforce, by Shawn Eldridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘The job is very rewarding’: Gomez enjoys being a part of JMC’s workforce
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT