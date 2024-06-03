1CAB Completes Two Air Assaults in Two Different Countries in One Day

The Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, better known as the “Demon Brigade” is in the middle of two multinational training exercises, Immediate Response 24 and Combined Resolve 24-2. These exercises are a part of the European Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa DEFENDER 24 series. These training events are critical to the Brigade’s mission in Eastern Europe to “Assure and Deter.”



Task Force Fighting Eagle is executing the exercise Immediate Response 24 across Finland. This exercise involves over 10,000 U.S. and 12,000 multinational allied and partner participants. Simultaneously, Task Force Nightmare executes Combined Resolve 24-2 at the Joint Multinational

Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany. During this exercise, Task Force Nightmare with 4,000 other military personnel from 15 European countries will be tested on their ability to execute multi-domain large-scale combat operations across Europe.



During these exercises, the Demon brigade conducted 2 simultaneous air assaults in Finland and Germany. These large air assaults demonstrated the flexibility that Army Aviation brings to the fight. Task Force Fighting Eagle executed a combined battalion air assault using UH-60 Blackhawks, CH-47

Chinooks, and Finnish NH-90s to insert the 2nd Battalion, 30th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division.



Later that evening, Task Force Nightmare conducted a Joint Forcible Entry with the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, (Rakkasan), 101st Airborne Division, as part of Combined Resolve 24-2. This was one of Task Force Nightmare’s many air assaults over the past couple of nights. The first air assault operation included 17 aircraft and inserted 631 soldiers and 7 external loads. The night prior Task Force Nightmare inserted 133 Soldiers and 15 loads from the Rakkasan’s recon squadron.



These missions improved interoperability, team cohesiveness, and collective readiness, among U.S. participating units and our NATO allies and partners. “While everyone sees the aircraft flying, there is a lot of important training behind the scenes,” said Colonel Chad P. Corrigan, the Commander of the

1st Combat Aviation Brigade. “There was fires planning and tactical discussions involved before the execution, and the U.S. Brigades and Battalions planned and rehearsed these complicated missions with

the Finnish 3rd Infantry Division and the 2nd Romanian Division.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 05:45 Story ID: 473078 Location: FI Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1CAB Completes Two Air Assaults in Two Different Countries in One Day, by CPT Jordan Beagle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.