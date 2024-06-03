Military Shoppers Can Win $6,300 in Bling in the Exchange’s Summer Sparkle Sweepstakes

Courtesy Photo | Get your summertime shine on with a chance to win a share of more than $6,300 in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Get your summertime shine on with a chance to win a share of more than $6,300 in jewelry in the Exchange’s Summer Sparkle Sweepstakes. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military shoppers can add sparkle to their summer looks in the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Summer Sparkle sweepstakes.



From June 7 through June 13, authorized military shoppers 18 and older can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes to enter to win one of eight prizes from a prize pool valued at more than $6,300, including:



• 3 ctw diamond straight-line tennis necklace in sterling silver ($999 value).

• True Origin 2 ctw certified lab-grown round diamond earrings in 14K yellow gold ($1,499 value).

• Men’s 8-inch 4.5mm solid open concave curb link bracelet with lobster clasp in 14K yellow gold ($999 value).

• Women’s two-tone polished and twisted double oval hoop earrings in 14K yellow gold ($549 value).

• Women’s Citizen Maybell bracelet watch in stainless steel with mother of pearl dial ($525 value).

• Men's Bulova Marine Star chronograph watch in stainless steel with black dial ($595 value).

• A set of sterling silver bracelets, one with created rubies and white sapphires, and one with created emeralds and created white sapphires ($598 value).

• 5-8.5mm off-round pearl necklace with 14-inch cable chain with a 4-inch extension in 10K yellow gold ($549 value).



“Service members and their families deserve some extra sparkle and shine this summer,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange looks forward to blinging out America’s heroes to welcome the warm weather months in style.”



No purchase is necessary to win. Winners will be notified by June 28. Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and retirees and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online can enter, too. Veterans can learn more about their shopping benefits at https://aafes.media/paveterans and DoD civilians can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.



Facebook-friendly version: Get your summertime shine on with a chance to win a share of more than $6,300 in jewelry in the Exchange’s Summer Sparkle Sweepstakes. Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2Hg.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Keiana Holleman, 214-312-6514 or hollemankl@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange