Each summer, AFLCMC Logistics Directorate team members host a conference for product support managers (PSMs). Through June 25 – 27, AFLCMC PSMs will gather at Wright-Patterson AFB to discuss matters of importance to the logistics career field. Uniformed and civilian airmen will also participate in panel discussions and learn from experts, including keynote speaker Steven J. Morani, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment.



Lansen Conley, SES, and director of the AFLCMC Logistics Directorate, along with deputy director Col. James Wall and product support manager Nelli Hanson recently joined “Leadership Log” to explain why logisticians should commit time to attending the forum. Some of the compelling reasons to attend include:

- The ability to ask senior leaders questions directly,

- Experiencing two-way communication with more panels and less PowerPoint,

- Understanding the needs of the warfighter in the field,

- Networking with individuals across the Center, including those in adjacent career fields from other organizations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2024 Date Posted: 06.04.2024 13:30 Story ID: 473004 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Previewing the 2024 Product Support Managers (PSM) Forum [PODCAST], by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.