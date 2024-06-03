Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Previewing the 2024 Product Support Managers (PSM) Forum [PODCAST]

    A thumbnail graphic for AFLCMC's &quot;Leadership Log&quot; podcast, episode 114.

    Photo By Joseph Danielewicz | A thumbnail graphic for AFLCMC's "Leadership Log" podcast, episode 114. (U.S. Air...... read more read more

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Story by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Each summer, AFLCMC Logistics Directorate team members host a conference for product support managers (PSMs). Through June 25 – 27, AFLCMC PSMs will gather at Wright-Patterson AFB to discuss matters of importance to the logistics career field. Uniformed and civilian airmen will also participate in panel discussions and learn from experts, including keynote speaker Steven J. Morani, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment.

    Lansen Conley, SES, and director of the AFLCMC Logistics Directorate, along with deputy director Col. James Wall and product support manager Nelli Hanson recently joined “Leadership Log” to explain why logisticians should commit time to attending the forum. Some of the compelling reasons to attend include:
    - The ability to ask senior leaders questions directly,
    - Experiencing two-way communication with more panels and less PowerPoint,
    - Understanding the needs of the warfighter in the field,
    - Networking with individuals across the Center, including those in adjacent career fields from other organizations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 13:30
    Story ID: 473004
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Previewing the 2024 Product Support Managers (PSM) Forum [PODCAST], by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 114: 2024 PSM Forum Preview
    A thumbnail graphic for AFLCMC's &quot;Leadership Log&quot; podcast, episode 114.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFLCMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT