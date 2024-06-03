Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 114: 2024 PSM Forum Preview

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Video by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    In this “Leadership Log”, the AFLCMC Public Affairs office previews the 2024 Product Support Managers (PSM) Forum, a yearly event hosted by the Logistics Directorate so PSMs can gather to discuss matters of importance to the logistics career field. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)

    Previewing the 2024 Product Support Managers (PSM) Forum [PODCAST]

