In this “Leadership Log”, the AFLCMC Public Affairs office previews the 2024 Product Support Managers (PSM) Forum, a yearly event hosted by the Logistics Directorate so PSMs can gather to discuss matters of importance to the logistics career field. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 13:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|926117
|VIRIN:
|240604-F-OD898-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110355372
|Length:
|00:14:25
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 114: 2024 PSM Forum Preview, by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Previewing the 2024 Product Support Managers (PSM) Forum [PODCAST]
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
Ohio
