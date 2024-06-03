‘I’m very honored’: Financial Analyst Millie Camacho awarded for over 50 years of civil service in Guam

In the summer of 1971, Mildred Rivera Camacho was excelling at her college accounting and bookkeeping classes in San Diego when her older sister came to visit. She asked Millie to return home to Guam to help her mom with her new house, and Millie listened.



When Millie arrived back on the small Pacific island, her mom said she hadn’t needed her back home after all. But Millie soon realized, “She already had things planned, my sister.” Millie attributes the start of her 52-year career thanks to her sister, who at the time had a job in a human resources department for the Navy.



“Back then, to get into the civil service, you had to pass two tests,” said Millie, explaining how her sister had her tested to enter the civil service. Before long, Millie had been accepted into a position as a clerk typist for Officer In Charge of Construction Marianas. Her office space was in the same building as the accounting department, and once word of Millie’s finance background spread, she was asked to join their team.



Today, Millie Camacho works as a financial management analyst for NAVFAC Marianas. This March, Capt. Troy Brown, NAVFAC Marianas commander, presented Millie with the Peggy D. Craig Lifetime Service Award for her 50-plus years of service for the Navy.



“Thank you for all of your years of service with us,” said Brown, who nominated her for the award because “[Millie’s] lifetime service to the organization is exemplary of what the award stands for.”



The Peggy D. Craig Award is presented annually to individuals who best personify a career of service, selflessness and dedication to NAVFAC, Naval Expeditionary Combat Command, Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering, or any subordinate units.



Millie, who is active in ministry work with her church, said her trust and faith in her religion has helped her with this achievement.



“You have your ups and downs,” she said, reflecting on her life and career in the civil service. “Nothing is smooth sailing, there’s rocky waters out there. You just have to learn how to flow and trust in the Lord.”



Millie said her favorite work moments have also been her most challenging.



She recollected that when she began working in budgets, she was excited to be assigned utilities as her first cost center, which she said was the most difficult one.



Millie said she still challenges herself in both work and life. Five days a week, she wakes up before sunrise to work out.



“I leave my house at 4:30 in the morning,” she said about the important part of her lifestyle, keeping her healthy since 1996. “I get up early--we start classes at five.”



Millie’s work with the Navy is still a family affair. Of her five children, one of her daughters, Karianne Camacho, works as a NAVFAC Marianas real estate officer.



“In so many ways she has inspired me in my career and in life,” said Karianne, who said her favorite memory of working with her mom is seeing her natural ability to make others feel welcome, whether it be through offerings of food (which is usually something healthy) or to lend a helping hand.



Karianne recalled long nights at the end of the fiscal year when her mom would come home late and said that receiving the award meant recognition of her mom’s endless commitment to helping the Department of Defense meet its mission.



Millie said she was surprised when she found out she was being recognized as the Peggy D. Craig Award winner. “The years of service just came by fast,” Millie said. “Gosh, to be honored with this prestigious award—it’s something else. I’m very honored.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2024 Date Posted: 06.03.2024 23:03 Story ID: 472947 Location: ASAN, GU Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘I’m very honored’: Financial Analyst Millie Camacho awarded for over 50 years of civil service in Guam, by Amy Burrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.