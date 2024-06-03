Millie Camacho works as a financial management analyst for NAVFAC Marianas. This March, Capt. Troy Brown, NAVFAC Marianas commander, presented Millie with the Peggy D. Craig Lifetime Service Award for her 50-plus years of service for the Navy.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 00:50
|Photo ID:
|8448056
|VIRIN:
|240604-N-QV371-2807
|Resolution:
|1120x1401
|Size:
|133.48 KB
|Location:
|ASAN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ‘I’m very honored’: Financial Analyst Millie Camacho Awarded for over 50 years of Civil Service in Guam, by Amy Burrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘I’m very honored’: Financial Analyst Millie Camacho Awarded for over 50 years of Civil Service in Guam
Award Ceremony
LEAVE A COMMENT