    ‘I’m very honored’: Financial Analyst Millie Camacho Awarded for over 50 years of Civil Service in Guam

    ASAN, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Amy Burrell 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas

    Millie Camacho works as a financial management analyst for NAVFAC Marianas. This March, Capt. Troy Brown, NAVFAC Marianas commander, presented Millie with the Peggy D. Craig Lifetime Service Award for her 50-plus years of service for the Navy.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 00:50
    Photo ID: 8448056
    VIRIN: 240604-N-QV371-2807
    Resolution: 1120x1401
    Size: 133.48 KB
    Location: ASAN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Award Ceremony

    TAGS

    Guam
    NAVFAC Marianas
    Peggy Craig
    Millie Camacho
    Peggy D. Craig Award

