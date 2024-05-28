George Washington Hosts U.S. Ambassador to Argentina

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Max Biesecker | Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino, left, U.S. Ambassador to Argentina Marc...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Max Biesecker | Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino, left, U.S. Ambassador to Argentina Marc Stanley, middle, and Anjalina Sen observe a flyover on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during a Carrier Strike Group 10 bilateral exercise with the Argentine navy while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 30, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Max Biesecker) see less | View Image Page

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) hosted U.S. and Argentine officials during bilateral exercises between the U.S. and Argentina navies May 30 and 31.



The U.S. Ambassador to Argentina, Marc Stanley was accompanied by Luis Petri, Argentine minister of defense, Diana Mondino, Argentine minister of foreign affairs and worship, and several other high ranking officials. The official party arrived via helicopter attached to the "Nightdippers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and were greeted by Rear Adm. Alexis Walker, commander, Carrier Strike Group 10, on the flight deck.



The visit included tours of the flight deck, navigation bridge, hangar bay, and observation of a surface and air maneuvering exercise with U.S. and Argentinian aircraft and ships. Stanley, Petri, and George Washington Strike Group (GWCSG) leadership also discussed George Washington’s dynamic capabilities and the importance of sustained interoperability amongst the two navies.



“It was truly an honor to host Ambassador Stanley and Minister Petri as we demonstrate our commitment to enhancing the proficiency of our maritime forces through various bilateral exercises,” said Walker. “It’s these types of visits and exercises that allow us to grow and learn from each other, and strengthen our maritime partnerships.”



GWCSG and Argentinian navy ship Flota del Mar CTG-56 conducted air and surface exercises throughout the day which consisted of six Argentinian ships and five Argentinian aircraft from the Flota del Mar, and all assets from the GWCSG.



Southern Seas 2024 is part of U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas.



“We, Argentina and the United States, have a two-century long and trusted relationship with the United States and we will continue to take on opportunities like Southern Seas 2024 to fortify our maritime partnerships,” said Stanley. “By working together we amass the greatest possible strength to grow our own capacity and readiness.”



GWCSG consists of George Washington, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthal (T-AO-189), and embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 composed of the "Argonauts" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, "Jolly Rogers" of VFA-103, "Patriots" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, "Sun Kings" of Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 116, "Grandmasters" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, and HSC-5.



George Washington is deployed with Porter and John Lenthal as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation.