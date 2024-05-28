U.S. Marine Corps Veteran receives the Silver Star

On May 29, 2024, Lance Cpl. Milo W. Plank Jr. received the Silver Star for his gallantry in action on August 18, 1965.



On that date, Plank, a member of A Company, 3rd Tank Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, was assigned as a driver for an M48-A3 tank in support of Operation Starlite, conducted on the Van Tuong Peninsula in South Vietnam.



As the three-tank formation came under heavy fire in adverse terrain with limited visibility, Plank observed three enemy soldiers attempting to flank his position. Plank opened the tank’s hatch and used his .45 caliber service pistol to kill two soldiers and wound the third.



His aggressive actions blunted an assault on the formation’s flank and saved his vehicle and fellow crewmen from possible destruction. He then observed a dozen enemy soldiers rushing down a trench toward fellow Marines. Plank warned the Marines, who were able to defend the attack and capture the enemy’s weapons.



Later that night, he helped rally surviving Marines to his tank for protection.



Lance Cpl. Plank upheld the highest traditions of the Marine Corps and the United States Naval Service.



Plank was presented the medal by Col. William Chairsell. The Silver Star is the third highest military decoration for valor in combat.

