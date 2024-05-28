Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Corps Veteran receives the Silver Star [Image 15 of 17]

    U.S. Marine Corps Veteran receives the Silver Star

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    On May 29, 2024, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Lance Cpl. Milo W. Plank Jr. received the Silver Star for his gallantry in action on August 18, 1965. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 02:43
    Location: BOISE, ID, US
    3rd Marine Division
    U.S. Marine Corps
    A Company
    Silver Star
    3rd Tank Battalion
    Lance Cpl. Milo W. Plank Jr.

