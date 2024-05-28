WASP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) begin deployment

Sailors and Marines assigned to the Wasp (WSP) Amphibious Ready Group (ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) began deployment operations in the Atlantic, June 1.



The deployment is a scheduled rotation of forces that fosters maritime security and increased theater cooperation. The ARG provides a forward naval expeditionary presence with vast, specialized crisis response capabilities to support geographic combatant commander, numbered fleet commander, and joint special operations task force commander.



“The Wasp ARG is ready,” said Capt. Nakia Cooper, commodore of Amphibious Squadron 4. “I’m confident in the skill and unwavering commitment of our team. Through robust training and real-world events, we have demonstrated professionalism and proficiency at every level. We are ready to support combatant commanders around the globe in any capacity deemed necessary.”



WSP ARG certified to deploy following a composite training unit exercise, which concluded May 12. The ARG consists of three Hampton Roads-based ships: amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), and dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), totaling more than 4,500 Sailors and Marines across the force.



“The Marines and Sailors of the 24th MEU (SOC) demonstrated their tactical acumen throughout our pre-deployment training program, and we are ready to execute in any clime or place,” said Col. Todd Mahar, commanding officer, 24th MEU (SOC). “We are excited to deploy with our Wasp ARG teammates and take our naval warfighting capabilities forward to support national security objectives.”



Coupled with the WSP ARG, the 24th MEU (SOC) serves as a premier stand-in force with a full complement of all-domain capabilities to operate persistently within the littorals or weapons engagement zones of an adversary. The 24th MEU (SOC) serves as one of the Nation’s primary crisis response forces capable of conducting amphibious operations, crisis response, and limited contingency operations, including enabling the introduction of follow-on forces and designated special operations, in support of theater requirements of the geographic combatant commander.



U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops and employs maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.



