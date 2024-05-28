Wasp LCAC Operations

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 31, 2024) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Michael Cannon, an engineer assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, pilots a landing craft, air cushion in the Atlantic Ocean, May 31, 2024. Wasp is underway in the Atlantic Ocean and is the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit Special Operations Capable (SOC). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keresea Illenye)

