    Wasp LCAC Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keresea Illenye 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 31, 2024) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Michael Cannon, an engineer assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, pilots a landing craft, air cushion in the Atlantic Ocean, May 31, 2024. Wasp is underway in the Atlantic Ocean and is the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit Special Operations Capable (SOC). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keresea Illenye)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 12:45
    Photo ID: 8444129
    VIRIN: 240531-N-JY783-1303
    Resolution: 4610x3298
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wasp LCAC Operations, by PO3 Keresea Illenye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Wasp (LHD 1)
    Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4
    readiness
    landing craft air cushion
    well deck operations
    WSPARG-24thMEU

