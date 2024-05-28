New organization, Marine Corps Hospitality Services, and their mission to serve those who serve their country

MARINE CORPS AIR-GROUND COMBAT CENTER, Calif. – Marine Corps Hospitality Services, formerly part of Marine Corps Community Services, is now an independent organization dedicated to providing exceptional lodging services for service members and their families, not only at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, but across the Marine Corps as well.



The Combat Center’s MCHS oversees Inns Of The Corps Mountain View as well as temporary lodging at the Roadrunner Inn for service members, whether it be for a temporary additional duty assignment, training, or a permanent change of station.



“As a newly established stand-alone entity, we are excited to share our journey and vision with the Marine Corps community,” said Anna-Catherine Frasca, administrative supervisor for MCHS, Twentynine Palms. “We believe that sharing our story will not only highlight our commitment to excellence but also offer valuable insight into how lodging operations function within the Marine Corps community.”



The MCHS became a stand-alone entity in October 2022, enabling them to focus more effectively on the specific needs of military personnel and their families separate from the broader MCCS. This is an ongoing effort with continuous improvements and plans to further service member’s experiences.



With future plans to continue improving, the MCHS seeks to further their commitment to service members and their families. The MCHS plans to introduce newly enhanced and renovated properties in order to improve the experience and convenience for their guests. Long term, their aim is to establish more eco-friendly lodging options and expand support services to include recreational programs that enrich the lives of their residents.



“Our core service is providing specialized lodging for military personnel and their families,” said Shawdrea Laws, the program lodging manager for MCHS, Twentynine Palms. “These facilities are designed to offer a comfortable and secure environment, with amenities tailored to the unique lifestyles and needs of military families, such as flexible booking policies and rates that are considerate of military allowances.”



“We want every Marine and their family to know that MCHS is here to support you not just in duty, but in every aspect of your life,” says Laws. “Our facilities and services are crafted to provide a sanctuary where you can relax in comfort, surrounded by those who understand and share your unique lifestyle. As we continue to grow and adapt, our focus remains on enhancing the quality and accessibility of our services to better serve our heroes and their loved ones. We are here to ensure that your stay at any of our locations is nothing short of exceptional.



For up-to-date information and resources, Marines and their families are encouraged to visit the websites at https://www.innsofthecorps.com and https://www.marinelodge.com. These platforms not only facilitate room bookings but also provide detailed guides on amenities, local attractions, and community support resources.

