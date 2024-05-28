Go take a hike on Nashville District’s extensive network of trails

Photo By Ashley Webster | Volunteers from Upper Cumberland Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association make...... read more read more Photo By Ashley Webster | Volunteers from Upper Cumberland Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association make improvements with a new low-profile skinny on the Bear Waller Gap Mountain Bike Trail May 4, 2024, on the shoreline of Center Hill Lake. The public can go hiking on more than 470 miles of trails at 10 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lakes in the Cumberland River Basin on National Trails Day June 1, 2024. There are also dedicated biking trails available. (USACE Photo by Ashley Webster) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 31, 2024) – On the eve of National Trails Day June 1, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District takes the opportunity to shed light on its extensive network of trails surrounding its 10 lakes in the Cumberland River Basin, spanning Tennessee and Kentucky.



“Nashville District lake projects provide over 470 miles of trails for a variety of experiences including hiking, backpacking, mountain and road biking, horseback riding, and boating,” said John Malone, Nashville District’s lead natural resource specialist. “The public demand for these types of activities continues to increase as many of our visitors are looking for exercise, sightseeing, and other opportunities to enjoy the outdoors.”



Established in 1993 by the American Hiking Society, National Trails Day serves as a platform to raise awareness about trail conservation and to recognize the importance of these outdoor spaces for recreation and environmental preservation. For the USACE Nashville District, it's an occasion to showcase the wealth of trails available for public enjoyment while also emphasizing the importance of safety.



“While exploring the trails, visitors are encouraged to prioritize safety at all times,” said Malone. “It's essential to be mindful of personal limits, especially on more challenging trails, and to take necessary precautions to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.”



Here are some key safety tips to keep in mind:

- Know your limits: Choose trails that match your skill level and physical capabilities. Be prepared for varying terrain and trail conditions.



- Stay hydrated: Bring an ample supply of water, especially during the warmer months, to prevent dehydration.



- Be aware of wildlife: Keep a respectful distance from wildlife encounters and avoid approaching or feeding animals.



- Share the trail: Yield to other trail users, whether on foot, bike, or horseback, and practice courteous behavior to promote a harmonious trail experience.



- Inform others: Let someone know your planned route and expected return time, especially if venturing out alone. Consider using a trail map or GPS device for navigation.



By observing these safety guidelines, visitors can fully appreciate the natural wonders of the USACE Nashville District's lake trails while minimizing risks and ensuring a positive outdoor experience. National Trails Day serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible trail use and stewardship, fostering a culture of conservation and appreciation for the natural landscapes.



