Embracing Leadership and Tradition: U.S. Army South welcomes 13 noncommissioned officers during induction ceremony

“Be the Soldier you expect your Soldiers to be. The Soldiers you lead must see your drive to do your absolute best in all you do.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Deitra Alam, the senior enlisted advisor of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army South, conveyed to 13 noncommissioned officers during an NCO Induction Ceremony at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, May 30.



“Each of you have sought personal and professional growth and have had to make sacrifices of your time and effort to make it to this point,” said Alam, beaming with pride. “It’s been a journey, but I am here to tell you it’s just the beginning.”



The NCO induction is a time-honored tradition that welcomes the newest members of the NCO Corps during a ceremony that symbolizes their change from being a follower to a leader.



Alam stressed the importance of outstanding leadership. She explained that the investment in developing Soldiers is a time consuming, but rewarding process.



“If you sow your time sparingly, you will reap sparingly,” she explained. “If you invest frequent quality time in developing your Soldiers, they will constantly improve and accomplish more with ever increasing results.”



The U.S. Army South Senior Enlisted Advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald Graves, the host of the ceremony, echoed this sentiment.



“Lead through presence and be the first to demonstrate and uphold the standards which the Army and our commanders have directed through order and regulation,” he said.



After the NCOs walked through the arch and under crossed sabers to symbolically cross the line of authority, Alam issued the NCO Charge. The newly inducted NCOs raised their right hands and recited the words denoting their acceptance of the duties and responsibilities as leaders of troops.



Next, every NCO, both former and current, recited the Creed of the Noncommissioned Officer in perfect unison, serving as a constant reminder for the newly minted NCOs of their sacred responsibilities.



Alam closed with words of advice for not only the 13 newest members of the NCO Corps, but to all NCOs in attendance.



“Be the type of leader who doesn’t have to be credited for a win, highlight the achievements of your team, have the courage to admit when you did something wrong, be ok with not being the only one with answers, and ask those you lead how you can do a better job supporting them,,” she said with conviction. “If you do these things, I am confident, you won’t be a perfect leader, but you will be outstanding!”

