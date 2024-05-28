Hard work, dedication earn Navy Lodge, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites associates command recognition

The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) Hospitality Group presented its 2023 hospitality awards on May 16, 2024. Ron Loman, Senior Vice President, NEXCOM Hospitality Group, announced the winners during a virtual award ceremony.



“Our Navy Lodge and Navy Gateway Inns & Suite associates are the backbone of the NEXCOM Hospitality Group,” stated Loman. “The goal of every associate is to provide guests with outstanding service and to make them feel at home during their stay. These hospitality awards recognize those associates who went above and beyond to assist their guests as well as to support their teammates and lodging facility.”



Leadership, empathy and unwavering commitment to service are just a few of the reasons Bruce Williams, Guest Services Representative at Navy Lodge Little Creek – Fort Story, Virginia, was selected as Navy Lodge Associate of the Year. Williams’s personal touch and ability to remember returning guests by name was just one way he created personal connections. In addition, he played a vital role in training and mentoring new staff members, ensuring they are well versed in the Navy Lodge’s culture and operations.



The Navy Gateway Inns & Suite (NGIS) Associate of the Year is Giovanni Marletta, Maintenance Worker at NGIS Sigonella, Sicily. In addition to his commitment to safety for himself, his colleagues and guests, he used his strong problem-solving skills to find effective solutions to maintenance concerns. This proactive approach significantly enhanced the operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the NGIS. Additionally, he proactively followed up with guests to ensure their satisfaction during their stay.



Managing seven buildings, 571 rooms and 19 associates in four locations kept Department Manager of the Year, Desiderio Perez, NGIS Key West, Florida, extremely busy in 2023. Working in the maintenance department, Perez effectively managed over 300 purchase requests for in-house repairs and maintenance, reducing the need for external support by 80%. In addition, his proactive handling of guest suggestions and concerns kept all the buildings he managed in excellent condition, resulting in an overall customer satisfaction score of 88%.



Supervisor of the Year, Sergio Alfieri, Front Desk Supervisor at NGIS Naples, Italy, excelled in creating an exceptional patron experience by prioritizing comfort and convenience that surpassed expectations. Moreover, guest comments noted his professionalism and calm demeanor in responding to any concerns or questions. Finally, Alfieri led by example, maintaining a positive and engaging atmosphere that drove his team to meet and exceed their goals.



Margaret Winfield, NGIS Yorktown-Cheatham Annex, Virginia, Guest Service Representative, received the Department Lead of the Year award for her outstanding leadership qualities and problem solving skills. Among her many accomplishments, Winfield improved security and accountability of hotel assets and volunteered to assist the housekeeping staff clean rooms. Guests also appreciated her, commenting on her pleasant demeanor during check-ins and wake-up calls and her commitment to superior guest service.



Due to his professionalism, devotion to duty and outstanding performance, Christopher Nine, Assistant General Manager at NGIS Guam, was named Trainer of the Year. According to his award nomination, Nine performed significantly above and beyond the requirements of his job and in all areas of responsibility. In addition to his solid professional reputation, Nine’s contributions to his hotel’s operational efficiency and material readiness were apparent to both management and his peers.



Stefano Fortunato, Front Desk Assistant, NGIS Sigonella, Sicily, adeptly handled lodging concerns, quickly devising solutions and making decisions under pressure to ensure guest satisfaction. For that and much more, Fortunato was named Guest Service Representative of the Year. One such initiative, Fortunato developed a maintenance tracking system that allows for statistical analysis of guest reports, which serves as a valuable tool for management and maintenance branches to enhance responsiveness and the NGIS’s efficiency.



The final award given during the virtual award ceremony was to Queen Weaver, NGIS Hampton Roads, Virginia. Named Housekeeping Attendant of the Year, Weaver used her impeccable interpersonal skills to connect with both long-term and short-term guests. In addition, her proactive approach in communication with management about facility and maintenance concerns ensured they were quickly addressed. Finally, as a departmental expert, she played a crucial role in training new associates as well as helping colleagues recognize their strengths to foster a collaborative and supportive work environment.



“It was an honor to recognize all these amazing lodging associates for their dedication and hard work in 2023,” said Loman. “They set the bar high for all our associates moving forward. I’m excited for what can be accomplished during the remainder of 2024.”



Navy Lodge and NGIS are lines of effort underneath the NEXCOM Hospitality Group, a separate non-appropriated fund instrumentality of NEXCOM. Established in 2023, the NEXCOM Hospitality Group is the Navy’s single provider for all permanent change of station (PCS), temporary duty (TDY) and leisure through Navy Lodges and Navy Gateway Inns & Suites locations around the globe.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 11:41 Story ID: 472720 Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hard work, dedication earn Navy Lodge, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites associates command recognition, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.