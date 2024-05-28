142nd Aviation Regiment takes TRADEWINDS 24 to new heights

Photo By Sgt. Sally Armstrong | Members of the Barbados tactical response unit and Barbados Defence Force fast-rope...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Sally Armstrong | Members of the Barbados tactical response unit and Barbados Defence Force fast-rope from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter in response to an active shooter scenario during a distinguished visitor demonstration at Paragon Army Base in Christ Church, Barbados during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) on May 15, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sally Armstrong) see less | View Image Page

No matter the training objectives, military component, or personnel, there is one constant element that has a role in almost every aspect of TRADEWINDS 24: aviation support.



From transporting troops to rugged landscapes for military operations in urban terrain training to the dropping special operations forces into the sea for reconnaissance amphibious assaults to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, aviation is the lifeline of every movement, seamlessly weaving through the skies to provide unparalleled support to forces during this multinational, multidomain exercise.



The 142nd Aviation Regiment and their fleet of UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters elevated every training track, ensuring that no mission was left incomplete without the indispensable support of aviation.



"The training tracks have not been able to do what they need to do without our assistance,” said Capt. Brian Machina, company commander of Alpha Company, 3-142 Assault Helicopter Battalion. “There is a lot of logistical support, a lot of air movement of troops around the training sites.”



The role of aviation provided by the 142nd underlines the interconnectedness of the training tracks and the pivotal nature of aerial support in achieving operational success.



Machina also explained the benefits for his own Soldiers.



“All the things they are doing on the ground would not be possible without us and we are also getting some great training out of it too,” Machina said. “We got a lot of qualifications for specific tasks including fast rope insertions, helocasts, and CASEVAC [casualty evacuation] operations.”



The appreciation for the aviation support was reverberated within the ranks of the 142nd Aviation Regiment. Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen Young, a veteran pilot with 22 years of service, reflects on the privilege of being able to provide such vital support.



"It's an honor to be part of TRADEWINDS and to contribute to the success of this multinational exercise. Knowing that our efforts directly impact the safety and effectiveness of our fellow servicemen and women on the ground is incredibly rewarding."



For the training track leads on the ground, the sentiment is echoed. Eric Geressy, the special operations and interagency track lead, expressed the importance of aviation to his training track.



"Aviation is not just a luxury; it's a necessity for the success of every mission,” said Geressy. “Most of our operations rely heavily on aviation so we are able to hit a target with the speed, surprise, and violence of action needed to complete the mission.”



As TRADEWINDS 24 winds into its final days, the 142nd Aviation Regiment continues to soar to new heights, embodying the spirit of collaboration and excellence that defines U.S. Southern Command’s premier Caribbean-focused multinational exercise.



With their unwavering commitment and unparalleled expertise, they ensure that the skies remain clear and the missions are accomplished with precision and efficiency.



“The 142nd is our lifeline,” said Geressy with conviction. “Without them, our effectiveness would be severely compromised."