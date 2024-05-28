Airborne and Air Assault SPP exchange sets up future for future Malaysia and Washington engagements

Courtesy Photo | Washington Army National Guard and Malaysian Army members take part in an airborne...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Washington Army National Guard and Malaysian Army members take part in an airborne operations and air assault operations subject matter exchange from May 9-23, 2024 in Malacca, Malaysia. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

A recent engagement with Malaysia has laid the foundation for future State Partnership Program exchanges between the Special Operations Detachment Pacific, the 1161st Rigger Detachment and Headquarters Company, the 56th Theater Information Operations Group and the Malaysian Army’s 10th Rapid Deployment Force.



“The purpose of this was to conduct an exchange of operating procedures and best practices with regard to airborne operations and air assault operations,” said Lt. Col. Denny Frey, operations officer, 56th Theater Information Operations Group. “Based on the success of this exchange, the 10th Rapid Deployment Force wishes to maintain an annual exchange to focus on these topics to continue building interoperability and capability.”



From May 9-23, 2024, six Washington Army National Guard members, who are jumpmaster, rigger, airborne and military freefall qualified, took part in the first hands-on airborne and air assault subject matter exchange with more than 75 Malaysian Army soldiers. Jumpmasters are the expert paratroopers in an airborne unit who train and teach the military techniques for jumping from airplanes or helicopters. These members are responsible for training soldiers at the Army Airborne School to become paratroopers and managing airborne jump operations in airborne units across all branches of services. Members of the Washington Army National Guard Special Operations units must maintain jump status and routinely conduct training to ensure the soldiers maintain their qualifications.



Guard members were able to bring their expertise to Malaysia. They focused the exchange on air assault planning and execution, including loading and unloading procedures from UH-60 Black Hawks and CH-47 Chinook aircraft, ground tactical planning, landing zone selection and other air assault planning considerations.



“The 10th RDF demonstrated excellent efficiency and capacity within their airborne operations program,” said Frey.



While this was the first exchange of its type, the units have already discussed building the program moving forward.



“The exchange included dialogue around the possibility of 10th RDF sending personnel to attend Leap Fest in July/August 2024,” said Frey.

Leap Fest is the largest, longest-running international military static line parachute competition in the world.



“We also discussed having them join us for an exchange jump later this year at Joint Base Lewis-McChord to develop a long-lasting relationship with our Malaysian partners building to future cooperation in 2025 and beyond,” said Frey.