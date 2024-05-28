Navy Announces Commissioning Date for the Future USS Kingsville (LCS 36)

The U. S. Navy will commission the future USS Kingsville (LCS 36), an Independence-variant littoral combat ship, August 24 in Corpus Christi, Texas.



The naming of LCS 36 honors the town of Kingsville, Texas, as well as the King Ranch. Katherine Kline, the ship’s sponsor, is a member of the sixth generation of the King Ranch family, descendants of steamboat Capt. Richard King who founded the King Ranch located in Kingsville in 1853. Naval Air Station Kingsville, located three miles from the city’s center, was founded in 1942 and continues a special relationship with the King Ranch.



As the sponsor of LCS 36, Kline will lead the time-honored Navy tradition of giving the order during the ceremony to “man our ship and bring her to life!” At that moment, the commissioning pennant is hoisted and Kingsville becomes a proud ship of the fleet.



LCS 36 will be the 18th Independence-variant littoral combat ship.



Kingsville is a fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatant that operates in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS like Kingsville will integrate with joint, combined, manned, and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 17:23 Story ID: 472642 Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US