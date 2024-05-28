New York National Guard 2023 Annual Report is available for download

Courtesy Photo | The New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs Annual Report for 2023 is...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs Annual Report for 2023 is available for download on the agency website. The 84-page document provides information about the New York Army and Air National Guard, and the New York Naval Militia and New York Guard, during 2023. see less | View Image Page

The Division of Military and Naval Affairs Annual report is available to the public as a PDF download on the Division of Military and Naval Affairs Website.



The 84-page illustrated document provides a wrap-up of New York National Guard activities and operations during 2023.



The adjutant general of New York is required by law to produce an annual report outlining information about the New York National Guard.



The report includes information on Army and Air National Guard recruiting, the National Guard’s Honor Guard programs, training activities, weapons and equipment, family support programs, overseas deployments, civil support missions, and the financial impact of the National Guard.



Historical information about the New York National Guard is also included.

The report also addresses the two New York state military forces, the New York Naval Militia, and the New York Guard.



The Division of Military and Naval Affairs is also responsible for the New York State Military Museum and Veterans Research Center in Saratoga Springs, New York.



The New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs is the state executive agency which is responsible for overseeing the National Guard and New York Military Forces on behalf of Gov. Kathy Hochul.



The 2023 Annual Report can be downloaded here: https://dmna.ny.gov/annual/NYNG_annual_report_2023.pdf