New York National Guard Annual Report for 2023 is available for download

The New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs Annual Report for 2023 is available for download on the agency website. The 84-page document provides information about the New York Army and Air National Guard, and the New York Naval Militia and New York Guard, during 2023.

