Compton Selected To Be Next Europe and Africa Fleet Master Chief

NAPLES, Italy - Command Master Chief Lateef Compton has been selected as the next Fleet Master Chief for U.S. Naval Forces Europe and U.S. Naval Forces Africa, and is scheduled assume the position September 2024.



“Command Master Chief Compton has the experience to further our priorities in our theatre. He will be a great addition to our team,” said Adm. Stuart Munsch, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Europe and U.S. Naval Forces Africa.



Compton will relieve Fleet Master Chief Johannes GonzalezCassino, who has served as Fleet Master Chief for U.S. Naval Forces Europe and U.S. Naval Forces Africa since August 2022. GonzalezCassino is slated to become the next Senior Enlisted Advisor to OPNAV N7.



In his new assignment, Compton will serve as the Fleet Master Chief for U.S. Navy Sailors, forces and activities in a wide expanse of territory, including 93 countries from the North Pole to the Cape of Good Hope and eastward from the mid-Atlantic to the Caspian Sea.



“Master Chief Compton has a tremendous track record of leadership across many commands,” said GonzalezCassino. “I certainly look forward to seeing all the great things that he will do for our teammates and their families.”



He was selected into the Command Senior Chief Program in 2010. His previous Command Master Chief tours include USS Coronado (LCS-4), Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Naples, Italy, Naval Base San Diego, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/U.S. 5th Fleet, Bahrain, and Senior Enlisted Leader for Joint Combined Maritime Forces, Bahrain. In November of 2023 he was selected as the first Senior Enlisted Advisor for OPNAV N7.



Compton is a native of Hartford, Connecticut. He joined the Navy in February 1994. He is a graduate of the Senior Enlisted Academy, Command Master Chief/Chief of the Boat Command Leadership Course, Keystone Course (Defense University 16-2), and U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy. He also earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Management from Park University and a Master’s Degree from The University of Texas at El Paso with a concentration in Leadership.

