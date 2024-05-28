LEMS students experience an Italian school day

PISA, Italy – Livorno Elementary and Middle School (LEMS) students experienced a day in the life of their Italian peers, when they visited the Santa Teresa school in Cascina on May 21. This remarkable educational experience was the second part of an ongoing cultural exchange, after Santa Teresa students visited LEMS on March 18. The exchange was organized by the Mayor of Cascina, Michelangelo Betti, following initial discussions at Camp Darby’s Meeting with the Mayors in December. The visit was designed to introduce Italian and American students, build connections, and show the LEMS students what a typical day in an Italian school is like.



LEMS students toured the school, attended classes, played music, exchanged gifts and enjoyed a delicious multi-course lunch with their peers. “The best part about today was meeting the students we saw before when they visited our school,” said LEMS student Nanea Cuajunco.



This experience strengthened friendships and gave the students a better understanding of Italian life and culture. “Any time we get together to meet with other students our age, we find out how much we are more in common than we are different,” said LEMS Principal Edwin Caballero. “We always look forward to this.”



“It was a lot of fun because we got to converse with the little Italian kids,” said LEMS student Michael Belnavis.



The day was also highlighted by a special visit to Cascina City Hall, courtesy of Mayor Betti, who welcomed LEMS and Santa Teresa students into the City Council chambers and offered them a special tour of the city. “It is a real pleasure to have you here,” Betti said. “Cascina was freed by partisans and Americans 80 years ago, in 1944. This [student exchange] can renew our long-term friendship.”



This educational experience gave the students an inside look into local government and the city’s fascinating history.



“On behalf of the USAG-Italy Commander and the Darby Military Community Deputy Garrison Manager, we want to thank the Mayor of Cascina for this opportunity,” said Chiara Mattirolo of Camp Darby Public Affairs.



The students are already anticipating their next exchange, which will hopefully take place in the coming school year.

